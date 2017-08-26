Barca get Dembele for 147m euros

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for a fee that could rise to 147m euros (£135.5m), making him the world’s second most expensive player.

Barca will pay an initial 105m euros (£96.8m) for the France international, 20, who has agreed a five-year contract and will undergo a medical on Monday.

The deal is eclipsed only by Neymar’s recent £200m move to Paris St-Germain.

Barca revealed that his deal will contain a release clause of 400m euros. Dembele has not featured for Dortmund since the German Super Cup on 5 August. The German side rejected a bid from Barca for the forward earlier in August, with the player then suspended for missing training.

Dortmund said they rejected Barca’s approach because their offer “did not correspond to the extraordinary footballing and additional value of the player and the present economic situation of the European transfer market”.

With regard to the fee now agreed, Dortmund said in a statement that the payment of add-ons “was agreed up to a maximum total amount of approximately 40% of the fixed transfer fee”.

