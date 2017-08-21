Barça Official: We Have Reached Agreement with Messi

FC Barcelona’s Argentine forward, Lionel Messi has reached an agreement on all points of his new contract with the Catalan football club.

Barça technical secretary Robert Fernández has stated about the aforementioned.

“The agreement with Messi is total,” Fernández told beIN Sports, GOAL reported. “We are just looking for the right time for the signature.”

But according to the Spanish and English media, Manchester City (England) wish to pay the €300mn transfer fee specified in Messi’s contract, and they await his response.

The post Barça Official: We Have Reached Agreement with Messi appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

