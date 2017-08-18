Barcelona and Cambrils attacks: Who was Moussa Oukabir? – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Barcelona and Cambrils attacks: Who was Moussa Oukabir?
BBC News
After a van sped through a boulevard packed with tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, fingers were quickly pointed at Driss Oukabir, a man of Moroccan background in his late 20s who, it appeared, had hired the vehicle. But it then …
Spain gripped in nationwide manhunt after terror spree
Catalan police identify terror suspects after Barcelona and Cambrils attack
Barcerlona Attack : Key suspect confirmed dead
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!