Barcelona attack fails to scare tourists away from Las Ramblas – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Barcelona attack fails to scare tourists away from Las Ramblas
The Independent
Half way down La Rambla, away from the main floral tribute to Thursday's van attack, a ticket booth is covered in multicoloured Post-it notes. Most carry messages of solidarity from the global village that visits this city every day: tributes from the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!