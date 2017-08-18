Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona attack: Killing innocent people a great insult to God – Pope Francis

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pope Francis on Friday condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona. He said those who cut short the lives of innocent and unarmed persons were insulting God. “The Holy Father once again condemns blind violence, which is a very great insult to the Lord”, the Vatican said in a statement. “He raises his prayers to […]

Barcelona attack: Killing innocent people a great insult to God – Pope Francis

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.