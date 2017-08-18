Barcelona attack: Killing innocent people a great insult to God – Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Friday condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona. He said those who cut short the lives of innocent and unarmed persons were insulting God. “The Holy Father once again condemns blind violence, which is a very great insult to the Lord”, the Vatican said in a statement. “He raises his prayers to […]

Barcelona attack: Killing innocent people a great insult to God – Pope Francis

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

