Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona attack: New manhunt for suspected driver – BBC News

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Barcelona attack: New manhunt for suspected driver
BBC News
The driver in Thursday's van attack that killed 13 people in a tourist area of Barcelona may still be alive and on the run, Spanish police say. They are hunting for Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub, named by Spanish media as the suspected driver.
Spain's police hunt Barcelona attack suspectsFinancial Times
Spain gripped in nationwide manhunt after terror spreeFox News
Catalan police identify terror suspects after Barcelona and Cambrils attackSky News
SBS –The Guardian –The Independent –ABC Online
all 158 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.