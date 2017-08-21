Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona attack: Van driver shot dead by police – BBC News

Barcelona attack: Van driver shot dead by police
Spanish police have shot dead the main suspect in last Thursday's Barcelona attack, Younes Abouyaaqoub. Police believe he was the driver of a van which careered down the Las Ramblas avenue, killing 13 and injuring more than 100 others. He was killed …
Spanish police track down, shoot dead Barcelona attackerReuters
Barcelona fugitive had knives, wore fake bomb beltNews24
Van Driver in Barcelona Attack Is Killed by PoliceNew York Times
FRANCE 24 –ABC Online –SBS –BBC News
all 408 news articles »

