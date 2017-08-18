Barcelona FC to wear black armbands in La Liga opener

Following the terrorist attack that rocked the city of Barcelona, Barca FC team have have decided to wear black armbands in their opening match in the La Liga this season with Real Betis on Sunday.

A minute silence will also be observed in all matches played across Spain. Real Madrid also held a minute’s silence ahead of their final preparations for their league opener away to Deportivo

Thirteen people had died and at least 100 were injured after a rented van drove into crowds in the tourist hotspot. The driver of the van is believed to be a football loving teenager.

Meanwhile,tributes have started pouring in from the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta , Luis Suarez Neymar Jnr. and many others.

Messi wrote on his Instagram page: “I want to send my condolences and all my support to the family and friends of the victims of the terrible attack on our beloved Barcelona, as well as totally rejecting all forms of violence.’

The post Barcelona FC to wear black armbands in La Liga opener appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

