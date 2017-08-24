Barcelona Reach €150m Deal With Dortmund For Dembele

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Spain.

The 20-year-old Frenchman will cost the Spanish giants around €150m, which would make him the second most expensive footballer ever, after the €222m Neymar, who incidentally was sold by Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona officials confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after the player was suspended by the German club when he missed training while agitating for a move.

The deal is said to be worth an initial €120m with up to €30m in add-ons.

Dembele is expected to be unveiled over the weekend.

The post Barcelona Reach €150m Deal With Dortmund For Dembele appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

