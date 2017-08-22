Barcelona sue Neymar over world record transfer to PSG









Barcelona are suing former player Neymar for 8.5m euros (£7.8m) over his world record move to Paris St-Germain.

The Brazil international made the 222m euro (£200m) move to the French club in August after buying out his contract.

Barcelona now want him to return a renewal bonus he was paid when he signed a new five-year deal just nine months before forcing through the move.

“The club demands the player return the already paid sum as he has not completed his contract,” it said.

As well as the 8.5m euro bonus, the club wants “an additional 10% because of delayed payment”.

The statement continued: “The club also requests Paris St-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself.”

The lawsuit was submitted on 11 August to the Labour Tribunal in Barcelona.

Following the transfer, Barcelona announced the club was withholding a further 26m euro (£23m) loyalty bonus from the player.

Neymar criticised the directors of the club on Sunday after scoring twice on his home debut for PSG in a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

“I spent four beautiful years there and parted happy,” said the 25-year-old. “But with [the board], no.

“For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca. Barca deserve much better.”

The post Barcelona sue Neymar over world record transfer to PSG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

