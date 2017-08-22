Barcelona suspect says terrorist cell planned to bomb monuments in city – Washington Post
Washington Post
Barcelona suspect says terrorist cell planned to bomb monuments in city
BARCELONA — The terrorist cell in Spain that unleashed a pair of deadly vehicular attacks was planning a much more lethal, more dramatic act. Its members were going to explode huge bombs at monuments in the center of the city, according to a court …
Barcelona van attackers plotted major bombings, Spanish court hears
The Latest: Spain suspects bought weapons after first attack
2 Barcelona Suspects Are Charged With Terrorism Offenses
