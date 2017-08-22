Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona suspect says terrorist cell planned to bomb monuments in city – Washington Post

Washington Post

Barcelona suspect says terrorist cell planned to bomb monuments in city
Washington Post
BARCELONA — The terrorist cell in Spain that unleashed a pair of deadly vehicular attacks was planning a much more lethal, more dramatic act. Its members were going to explode huge bombs at monuments in the center of the city, according to a court …
Comments

