Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Betis – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Betis
Goal.com
Everything you need to know ahead of the Catalans' opening La Liga clash against the Andalusians at Camp Nou on Sunday… Barcelona will look to bounce back from their Spanish Supercopa defeat to Real Madrid by making a positive start to their Primera …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!