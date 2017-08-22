Barcelona To Sue Neymar For Breach Of Contract

Barcelona have announced that they are suing Neymar for a breach of contract, saying they’re owed €8.5m (around £7.8m) from last year’s renewal bonus.

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain for a world record transfer fee of £198m three weeks ago.

“Barcelona decided to take these actions in defence of their interests, after a unilateral termination of contract urged by Neymar Jr a few months after signing the renewal until the end of the year 2021,” a statement read.

The lawsuit was submitted on 11 August to the Labour Tribunal in Barcelona.

Following the transfer, Barcelona announced the club was withholding a further 26m euro (£23m) loyalty bonus from the player.

Neymar criticised the directors of the club on Sunday after scoring twice on his home debut for PSG in a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

“I spent four beautiful years there and parted happy,” said the 25-year-old. “But with [the board], no.

“For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca. Barca deserve much better.”

The post Barcelona To Sue Neymar For Breach Of Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

