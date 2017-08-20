Barcelona vs Real Betis: Valverde’s men claim first La Liga win of new season – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Barcelona vs Real Betis: Valverde's men claim first La Liga win of new season
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona ended a difficult week by beating Real Betis 2-0 at the Nou Camp in their La Liga opener on Sunday. It was a comfortable evening for Barca and the result would have done little to lighten the mood around the club, following the departure of …
FC Barcelona: Catalan club honors terror attack victims
Real Madrid ease past Deportivo, Barcelona honour terror attack victims in Betis win
Victims Honored in Spain; Barcelona, Madrid Win Liga Openers
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!