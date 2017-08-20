Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Valverde’s men claim first La Liga win of new season – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Valverde's men claim first La Liga win of new season
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona ended a difficult week by beating Real Betis 2-0 at the Nou Camp in their La Liga opener on Sunday. It was a comfortable evening for Barca and the result would have done little to lighten the mood around the club, following the departure of …
FC Barcelona: Catalan club honors terror attack victimsCNN
Real Madrid ease past Deportivo, Barcelona honour terror attack victims in Betis winZee News
Victims Honored in Spain; Barcelona, Madrid Win Liga OpenersSports Illustrated
Daily Mail –Barca Blaugranes (blog) –The Indian Express –Scottish Daily Record
all 203 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.