Bauchi Gov Abubakar Woo Investors At NBA Confab

Bauchi State governor, Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar has taken the opportunity of the Nigerian Bar Association Conference held in Lagos to promote the investment opportunities in the state.

During his presentation on the 2-day 2017 NBA Annual General Conference in Lagos, Gov. Abubakar, who is also a legal luminary, gave a catalogue of the investment opportunities in the key and critical economic sectors where the state has cogent and glaring comparative advantages amidst calls for economic diversification due to the fall in the oil revenue earnings in the country.

The governor, while outlining the state's potentials in agriculture, solid minerals and tourism development, called on investors to patronize and explore these resources through the economic sub-sectors as Bauchi State has positioned itself to provide incentives to all potential investors.

He disclosed that the state recently signed an MoU on 5000 metric tonnes sugar refinery with a view to effectively boosting the state’s GDP, increase internally generated revenue, and create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

Bauchi State is endowed with numerous mineral resources, vast and arable land for commercial and subsistence agriculture and tourism potentials. Consequently, the state is willing to partner with interested investors in all the sectors, the governor reiterated.

