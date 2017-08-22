Bauchi State First Lady, Elizabeth Foundation, Others For World Humanitarian Awards

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Bauchi State First Lady, Elizabeth Foundation chaired by Mrs Angel Adelami, Mrs Nneka Nzewi and others will be honoured at the Forthcoming World Humanitarian Awards.

The City of Abuja will be experiencing something different as personalities from different walk of life will convey in Sheraton Hotels, Abuja this Saturday August 26th for the prestigious award…

The Award Show will also be featuring a beauty contest titled Miss Health Beauty Pageant showcasing 35 Girls on stage…

According to the Principal Partner of Miss Health Organisation, Mr Nicholas Bebiem explained that the award is dedicated to honour outstanding people who have contributed positively to the society.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

