Bauchi top medals table at North-East Youth Games

Bauchi State on Tuesday has emerged the overall winner of the 2017 U-17 North-East Youth Games elimination held in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bauchi State recorded five gold, one silver and two bronze medals to clinch the first position.

Adamawa had two gold, four silver and two bronze medals to place second in the four events competition, while Yobe came third with one gold and one silver.

Taraba was fourth with two silver and two bronze medals, while Gombe came last with only two bronze.

According to the result signed by Welfare Officer of the Tournament, Shehu Abbas, Borno did not participated in the tournament as the state’s officials said they lacked of funds.

An analysis of the tournament shows that Bauchi took first in male Basketball, male and female Hockey as well as female Handball and female Volleyball respectively.

Adamawa on her part got first position in female Basketball and female and male volleyball respectively.

Yobe took first position in male handball, while it came second in male hockey.

NAN also reports that only four events, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball and Hockey were featured at the three days long tournament.

The post Bauchi top medals table at North-East Youth Games appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

