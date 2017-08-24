Bavent Street Live Presents The Burna Boy Show

Burna Boy is set to bring down the roof and raise the standard and quality of shows this December with #TheBurnaBoyShow.

The Live Concert, powered by Bavent Street Live, will see the highly talented Afro Fusion King Burna Boy thrill the audience with his exceptional array of songs and onstage presence.

With plans to cap the year off with an eclectic never seen before type of Live Concert this December in Lagos, Nigeria, Burna Boy coming off his monumental U.K homecoming concert last year October, which sold out the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London and opened him up to a much-deserved international recognition and accolades, also followed up this year with the first leg of his “OUTSIDE” U.S Tour which sold out tickets at the Playstation Center in Times Square and saw him bring out Swizz Beatz & Jidenna for performances.

Burna Boy’s versatility, stage presence and prowess will be witnessed in full display, also with a lot of surprise performances from around the world all lined up for #TheBurnaBoyShow!

Expect Burna Boy to be Untamed, Unrestricted and Unleashed this December, live in Lagos.

Date: December 17, 2017

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel





ABOUT BAVENT STREET LIVE

Bavent Street Live is a value-driven entertainment Business Company with a focus on Live Concerts, Talent Bookings & Management, and Corporate Events coordination.

Operating out of Nigeria, their tentacles are spread across Africa and beyond. Dedicated to all aspects of live music performances; touring, one-offs, broadcasts, sponsorship, festivals, special events with a culture of using state-of-the-art equipment and creative venues.

The core team has over 30 years of collective experience in events project planning and we are focused on delivering excellent experiences to all our stakeholders.

Some events organized by Bavent Street Live include:

Asa Live in Lagos Concert 2016.

Bez’s Album Release & Listening Party 2016

Artiste Booking & Management for Star Music Trek 2016 (Multi-city Tour)

Calabash Music Festival Nov 2016 (Yaounde)

Etisalat Cloud9 App Launch Nov 2015

Bavent Street Live is set to deliver yet another spectacular masterpiece.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter – @Baventlive | Instagram – @Baventstreetlive | Facebook – Bavent Street Live

For bookings and general inquiries, please contact:

wunmi@baventstreet.live, +234 (0)802 995 2069 or tobi@baventstreet.com, +234 (0)8100532329

For media and press inquiries, please contact: press@bukihq.com

