Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo wish Saimira well on her birthday

YEN.COM.GH

The vice-president, Mahamudu Bawumia, has wished his wife, Samira, well on the occasion of her birthday. Click here to get the latest trending news in Ghana. Bawumia, Akufo-Addo wish Saimira well on her birthday. Samira Bawumia. READ ALSO: Yes …



and more »