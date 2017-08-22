Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa constituents threaten to recall Senator Murray-Bruce – The Punch

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Bayelsa constituents threaten to recall Senator Murray-Bruce
The Punch
Constituents of Bayelsa East Senatorial District of Bayelsa State have threatened to begin a process of recalling Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, representing the constituency in the Senate. The angry constituents, comprising mainly students, accused the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.