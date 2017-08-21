Pages Navigation Menu

Bayelsa seeks probe of APC congress violence

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

BAYELSA government at the weekend condemned the violence that resulted in loss of two lives and injury to nine persons at theFriday’s congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yenagoa. The government also expressed concern over the regular violence and insecurity that takes place during activities of the APC in the state. The News […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

