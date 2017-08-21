Bayelsa seeks probe of APC congress violence

BAYELSA government at the weekend condemned the violence that resulted in loss of two lives and injury to nine persons at theFriday’s congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yenagoa. The government also expressed concern over the regular violence and insecurity that takes place during activities of the APC in the state. The News […]

