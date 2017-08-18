Bayern beat Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga season opener

Robert Lewandowski converted a second-half penalty as Bayern Munich opened the 2017/18 Bundesliga season with a 3-1 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

The Polish hot-shot put Bayern 3-0 up after new signings Niklas Suele and Corentin Tolisso scored with first-half headers. Admir Mehmedi hit Leverkusen’s consolation goal.

