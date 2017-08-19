Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Football: Video ref gets thumbs up on Bundesliga debut – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Football: Video ref gets thumbs up on Bundesliga debut
Channel NewsAsia
German referee Tobias Stieler gestures for the video assistant referee to review a decision during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen on Aug 18, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Guenter Schiffmann). 20 Aug 2017 01:03AM …
Video referee landmark as Bayern claim opening wingulfnews.com
Corentin Tolisso opens with a bang as Sven Ulreich bails out Bayern's defenceESPN FC (blog)
Details of James Rodriguez's contract with Bayern Munich leakedDaily Post Nigeria
Vanguard –Express.co.uk –Sports Illustrated –Yahoo Sports
all 144 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.