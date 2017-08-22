Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBC Africa features former bread seller, Olajumoke Eyitemi – TVC News

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TVC News

BBC Africa features former bread seller, Olajumoke Eyitemi
TVC News
launched her TV show. The Osun State born model recently hosted a team from BBC Africa in Lagos. Excited by the news, Olajumoke took to her Instagram page to share her excitement where she stated that she just concluded an interview with BBC Africa …
How Tinie Tempah 'transformed' the life of Olajumoke Orisaguna, a bread seller turned modeliNews

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.