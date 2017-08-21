Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBC Launches Pidgin Service as part of biggest expansion since 1940

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The British Broadcasting Corporation on Monday launched BBC Pidgin, the first African digital service as part of the biggest expansion of the World Service since the 1940s. The new digital service is aimed at younger and female audiences with social media playing a key role and will also feature BBC Minute, broadcasting six times a […]

The post BBC Launches Pidgin Service as part of biggest expansion since 1940 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.