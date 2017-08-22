Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beautiful Family Photos of The Destiny Kids, All Grown Ups

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Do you remember Rejoice Iwueze, the lead singer of ‘Destiny Kids’ and her family gospel band of 6 who rocked our childhood days with their ‘Joy Joy Joy’ melody? The Destined Kids is a group of six siblings who sing Gospel music. The siblings are Favour, Rejoice, Joshua, Best, Caleb and Wonderful. Rejoice Iwueze as …

The post Beautiful Family Photos of The Destiny Kids, All Grown Ups appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.