Beautiful Photos From Yomi Casual’s Introduction ceremony

Popular celebrity Fashion designer and brother of ace comedian AY Makun, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual had his introduction ceremony yesterday August 20. The talented fashion designer who recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Grace. The event was held in Lagos with family members in attendance as they prepare for the main wedding. …

