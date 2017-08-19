Pages Navigation Menu

Becca drops New Album “Unveling” | Listen to “Number 1” featuring Mr Eazi

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Music

Zylofon Music signed Award Winning artiste, Becca churns out this tune titled “Number 1” featuring Mr Eazi for all to enjoy. The tune is taken off her just released “Unveiling” Album. Get “Unveiling” here Listen and Download below: Download

The post Becca drops New Album “Unveling” | Listen to “Number 1” featuring Mr Eazi appeared first on BellaNaija.

