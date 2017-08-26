Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Being compared to Olamide, Phyno is a compliment- MI – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Being compared to Olamide, Phyno is a compliment- MI
TheNewsGuru
When Nigerian rapper, M.I started out in the music industry, only a few rappers were available to compete with him.Fast forward to 2017, rappers like Olamide, Phyno and others have become the talk of the town. However, the self-proclaimed Chairman has …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.