DA wants ‘strong sanction’ against Guptas’ former PR firm Bell Pottinger – News24
|
News24
|
DA wants 'strong sanction' against Guptas' former PR firm Bell Pottinger
News24
Cape Town – The DA expects a "strong sanction" against the Guptas' former public relations firm Bell Pottinger, after the party received confirmation on Thursday afternoon that its complaint against the firm had been upheld. "This means that the UK's …
Bell Pottinger sanctioned over claims it stirred racial tension in South Africa
Bell Pottinger: Trouble mounts for Guptas' PR firm
DA confirms Bell Pottinger complaint upheld by PRCA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!