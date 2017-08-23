Ben Bruce faces recall from national assembly

Constituents, mainly students, from the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, have threatened to recall the Senator representing them in the National Assembly, Mr. Ben Bruce. The aggrieved constituents accused the “common sense” senator of neglecting them and having no plans for his constituency, which comprises Nembe, Brass and Ogbia local government areas, Bayelsa State. Leaders of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

