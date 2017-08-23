Ben Bruce faces recall from national assembly

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics

Constituents, mainly students, from the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, have threatened to recall the Senator representing them in the National Assembly, Mr. Ben Bruce. The aggrieved constituents accused the “common sense” senator of neglecting them and having no plans for his constituency, which comprises Nembe, Brass and Ogbia local government areas, Bayelsa State. Leaders of […]

