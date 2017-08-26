Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva could line up for Man City vs Bournemouth – Manchester Evening News

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva could line up for Man City vs Bournemouth
Manchester Evening News
Manchester City play Bournemouth in their second away game of the season and will be looking to get back to winning ways after the Everton draw. Share; Comments. ByStuart BrennanJames RobsonSimon Bajkowski Charlotte Duncker. 06:00, 26 AUG 2017.
Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez will join Man City if £60m+ bid is made – McGarryExpress.co.uk
'I'm concerned' – Guardiola baffled with misfiring Aguero and Gabriel JesusGoal.com
Manchester City Must Find Killer Instinct Says SterlingNews18
ESPN FC –Daily Star –SBS – The World Game –Yahoo Sports
all 136 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.