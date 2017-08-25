Benue Denies Plans To Slash Wokers’ Salaries, Seeks Workers’ Support

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR,

Benue State deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu has debunked the rumour that the state government was planing to slash workers’ salaries.

“There is no plan by the Samuel Ortom-led government to slash salaries of workers in the state, rather, there is increased interest on how to regularised the payment of workers salaries as and when due,” he said.

Engr Abounu, who is the chairman, State Emergency Committee on Salary Payment, disclosed that the main agenda of the committee was to work out modalities that would ensure the regular payment of workers salaries as well as the payment of the back-log of arrears.

Abounu stated that at no time did either Governor Ortom or himself contemplate slashing workers’ salaries, that the government is considering looking at standardizing the salary structure established by the past administration, which he partly blames for the high wage bill of the state.

The deputy governor also disclosed that aside the salary structure which is against all norms, the salary payment system is bogged down by several leakages caused by criminal collusion between some corrupt government officials and bank officials, these are the issues which the on-going screening exercise is expected to address.

Engr Abounu who said that the total number of people drawing salaries from the government is far in excess of the actual workers of the state assured that the Committee will get it right this time and called for the understanding and support of Benue workers, noting that it is in the best interest of the Benue people that only genuine workers draw salaries from government.

On the issue of anti-open grazing law, Engr Abounu said the decision is irrevocable and that anyone that desires to rear cattle in the state must get ranches for their herds in keeping with international standard.

The deputy governor who described as shocking the killing of Dr Tavershima Adyorough by yet to be identified gunmen said the late Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Knowledge Economy and Investments lived a simple and quiet life and never raised his voice against anyone.

“I wonder what could be responsible for his killing more so that nothing was taken from his residence by the gunmen”

It could be recalled that early August, 2017, the organized labour in Benue State gave Governor Samuel Ortom an ultimatum to clear salary arrears by the end of the month or face industrial action.

The post Benue Denies Plans To Slash Wokers’ Salaries, Seeks Workers’ Support appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

