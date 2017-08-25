Benue deputy governor denies plan to slash workers’ salaries

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, has debunked rumours that the state government was planning to slash workers’ salaries. He told journalists in Makurdi that the government is rather planning to standardize the salary structure established by the past administration, which he blamed for the high wage bill of the state. “There is no […]

