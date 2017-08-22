Pages Navigation Menu

Benue Governor, Ortom explains why he traveled to China

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has returned from a week-long official trip to the People’s Republic of China. Briefing Journalists on his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, the Governor said, his visit to the technological advanced country, has exposed Benue State to avalanche of business opportunities that could help […]

