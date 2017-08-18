Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyoncé releases Limited Edition Book “How to Make Lemonade”

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Today, Beyoncé released How to Make Lemonade, an expansive 600-page book that finally takes the audience behind-the-scenes with an array of exclusive photos, outtakes, and art that sheds light on her dynamic use of fashion to convey her message in her Lemonade album. Lemonade is the sixth studio album by Beyoncé which was released on April […]

The post Beyoncé releases Limited Edition Book “How to Make Lemonade” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.