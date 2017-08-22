Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyoncé shows off banging post-baby body

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

American singer, Beyoncé looks to have bounced back just months after the birth of her twins. The mother of three stepped out looking gorgeous and trimmed in new photos of her which surfaced online. Recall that the singer and her husband, Jay Z, welcomes Rumi and Sir Carter two months ago but it appears the…

The post Beyoncé shows off banging post-baby body appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.