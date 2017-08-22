#BhekiCele lashes Zuma, ‘Guptarised’ country – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#BhekiCele lashes Zuma, 'Guptarised' country
Independent Online
Not only should the Guptas go back to where they came from but they should also take their friends with them, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Bheki Cele said in a stinging attack on President Jacob Zuma and his allies. Speaking at the …
