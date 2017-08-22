Biafra: Buhari provides proof he met with Ojukwu [VIDEO]

President Muhammadu Buhari has posted a short clip of him meeting with Chief Emeka Ojukwu. The video has been uploaded via Buhari’s official Twitter page, as arguments started all over social media, after he mentioned that he met Ojukwu in 2003. In the clip, the two men are seen shaking hands, during the meeting that […]

Biafra: Buhari provides proof he met with Ojukwu [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

