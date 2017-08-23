Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Don’t treat IPOB as Boko Haram – Afenifere cautions Buhari

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to Service Chiefs as a wrong approach towards maintaining peace and unity in the country. Speaking through its National Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it was wrong for the President to deal with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Boko Haram in the same […]

Biafra: Don’t treat IPOB as Boko Haram – Afenifere cautions Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.