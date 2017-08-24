Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: ‘IPOB’ nurses administer free medical care in Abia [PHOTOS]

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Some Nurses believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were spotted administering free medical care to villagers in Abia state. The nurses told villagers they started the free medical help in obedience and love they have for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photos of the nurses which have gone viral emerged online […]

