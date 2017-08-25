Biafra: IPOB Rejects Arewa’s Withdrawal Of Quit Notice, Tells Igbo To Leave North

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to Igbo residents in the northern region by the Arewa youth.

The Coalition of Northern Groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, had ordered the Igbo to leave the north on or before October 1, 2017 only to withdraw the notice on Thursday.

However, on Friday, IPOB urged the Arewa youth to “please stick to the October 1 deadline or else they have no honour”.

IPOB noted that history had shown that the withdrawal of the notice does not mean that Igbo lives and property are no longer endangered in the North.

Speaking through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said: “It is inconsequential to IPOB whether the ‘quit notice’ was rescinded or not because it will in no way impact the pace and direction of our effort to restore Biafra. “Threats don’t have any effect on us, so our advice to the Arewa North is to please stick to the October 1 deadline or else they have no honour. “We urge all southerners in the core North to return home before October 1 as history will most definitely repeat itself. “Southerners were massacred in the pogroms of 1966 and 1967 after similar assurances were issued then that people should remain in the North.” “The presence of a serving governor and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the supposed press briefing confirms what we have always known that the incitement to genocide, which is what the ‘quit notice’ is all about, has the blessing of the Arewa political class.”

