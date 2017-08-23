Biafra: IPOB Will Never Be Armed Group – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the group will never be armed.

Kanu asked Nigerians not to be afraid of the internal operations of the group.

He said; “There is no need for people to be afraid of the internal operations of the IPOB. We will never ever resort to armed violence or armed conflict of any sort,” he said.

Kanu stated this on Wednesday in an interview with reporters shortly after a meeting of some southern leaders in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

He insisted that members of the group will never get involved in any activity that can bring shame to people, especially in Nigeria’s South-East region.

“I will not do anything that will bring dishonour or shame to our people and if I do it, IPOB will never be violent, we will never be armed.”

