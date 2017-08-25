Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu acting out of ignorance – Gov. Kashim Shettima

The governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has stated that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is acting out of ignorance. Shettima stated this after he led some other prominent Northerners and the Coalition of Northern Youths, to the withdrawal of quit notice issued on Igbos living in the region. He […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu acting out of ignorance – Gov. Kashim Shettima

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

