Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo leaders currently meeting over Anambra election [PHOTOS]

Some Igbo leaders under the aegis of the Ala Igbo International Foundation are currently in a meeting with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Owerri, the Anambra State capital. The meeting is said to be ceneterd around Kanu’s appeal that people of the state should boycott the November 18 […]

