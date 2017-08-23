Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu reveals reason he set-up secret police

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he set up the Biafra Secret Service so as to provide security for Igbo people. Kanu, who spoke yesterday shortly after his visit to Senator Enyinna Abaribe, claimed the federal government had failed to protect the people. He said Fulani herdsmen […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu reveals reason he set-up secret police

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.