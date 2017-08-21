Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu siphoning money from Igbos – APC chieftain, Ogah

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Chinedu Ogah has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is using the agitation for Biafra to siphon money from different categories of Nigerians. Ogah, who made the claim while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, over the […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu siphoning money from Igbos – APC chieftain, Ogah

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.