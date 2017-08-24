Biafra: Ojukwu’s Son Confirms Buhari’s Meeting With Father

Mr Emeka Ojukwu (Jr), the first son of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari on his claim that the duo had a conversation on the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

Ojukwu, who confirmed this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Awka Anambra State, stated that Buhari’s position that he (Buhari) and his late father had a meeting was not a falsehood.

He further denied granting any media interview or posting any massage on social media to disclaim Buhari’s discussions with his father.

He said: “My late father actually held the said meeting with Buhari before his demise and all that Buhari said in his nationwide broadcast were true. “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father. “Let me state the following categorically; firstly, that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly that I am aware that His Excellency’s comments were indeed factual’’.

He also said he has observed a disturbing trend in the social media whereby fake news is attributed to him on the social media.

His words: “I don’t know who is behind this report attributed to me and what their motivation might be, any time I feel to comment on any matter, I do so publicly and not via some anonymous email’’.

Ojukwu Jr. urged members of the public to discountenance the stories in the social media or any media platform whatsoever credited to him.

On Monday, the president had in his nationwide broadcast made reference to the meeting he had with the late warlord.

“In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united. “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood,’’ Buhari had said.

The post Biafra: Ojukwu’s Son Confirms Buhari’s Meeting With Father appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

