Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Police declares IPOB Security Service illegal, warns Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Commissioner of Police Abia, State Command, CP Adeleye Oyebade has declared the recently formed Biafra Security Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, illegal. He was reacting to video of showing Nnamdi Kanu, inspecting some youths called ‘secret service’ agents. Kanu is seen in the footage walking around and in […]

Biafra: Police declares IPOB Security Service illegal, warns Nnamdi Kanu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.