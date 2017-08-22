Biafra: We Cannot Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Come & Invade Our Peaceful State – Gov. Obiano

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano has directed the people of Anambra State to brace up against the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that it would disrupt the November 18 governorship election in the state, urging them to rise up to the challenge and confront any person or group that attempted to disrupt peace or cause chaos during the election.

Chief Willie Obiano The governor, who spoke in Awka, observed that security reports available to him had indicated that the architects of the threats were from outside the state and wondered why such people should always be coming to Anambra to foment trouble. Governor Obiano, who addressed the citizens of the state at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka during a ceremony to give out millions of Naira to support mission hospitals in the state, said the state has been adjudged very safe and assured that it would remain so before, during and after the elections.

Saying that the state was adjudged the safest state in the South East, Obiano urged the people not to be disturbed by election boycott threats, but to be prepared for such persons, should they attempt any such ill-advised intention to disrupt peace during the election.

He said: “We cannot allow somebody from another state to invade our peaceful state and issue unwelcome directives to us. We will not fold our hands and watch such an individual motor in people from Abia, Enugu and other outside places to disrupt order in our state. “Ignore the empty threats. Go about your lawful businesses and sleep with both eyes closed. I will keep watch over you with my two eyes open.

I will let anyone who dares us know I am from Aguleri.” The governor called on Anambrarians to take the threats as empty, saying that the majority of those at Nnamdi Kanu’s rally at Ekwulobia on Sunday were people from Abia, Enugu and other outside places, who should not be part of the elections in the State.

Kanu, had during a rally of IPOB members at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area on Sunday, renewed his call on people to boycott the forthcoming election in the state. He also reaffirmed the determination of IPOB to enforce his orders of no election in the state, irrespective of any challenge to stop them.

